Clipper Logistics’ (CLG) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Clipper Logistics (LON:CLG)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Shares of CLG stock opened at GBX 701 ($9.30) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 714.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 774.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 602.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.83. Clipper Logistics has a twelve month low of GBX 506 ($6.71) and a twelve month high of GBX 910 ($12.07). The company has a market capitalization of £717.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92.

Get Clipper Logistics alerts:

Clipper Logistics Company Profile

Clipper Logistics plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-added logistics services to the retail sector in the United Kingdom, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company operates through two segments, Value-Added Logistics Services and Commercial Vehicles. It offers e-fulfilment, returns management, multichannel, technical services, warehousing, urban and retail consolidation, secure logistics, transportation, port deconsolidation logistics, and contract packaging services.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Clipper Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clipper Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.