Clover Leaf Capital (NASDAQ:CLOEU) Shares Up 3.6%

Clover Leaf Capital Corp (NASDAQ:CLOEU) shot up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.03 and last traded at $11.03. 111 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 36,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.65.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clover Leaf Capital during the third quarter worth $3,794,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clover Leaf Capital during the third quarter worth $2,979,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clover Leaf Capital during the third quarter worth $2,430,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clover Leaf Capital during the third quarter worth $3,111,000.

