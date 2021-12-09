CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Declares $0.46 Quarterly Dividend

CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st.

CMC Materials has raised its dividend by 120.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. CMC Materials has a dividend payout ratio of 24.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CMC Materials to earn $8.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.5%.

NASDAQ CCMP opened at $148.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.10. CMC Materials has a 12 month low of $119.19 and a 12 month high of $198.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.58 and a beta of 1.10.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CMC Materials will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CCMP. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of CMC Materials from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CMC Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CMC Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $149.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.88.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CMC Materials stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 24.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,323 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.23% of CMC Materials worth $10,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

