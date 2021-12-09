CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CME. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the second quarter valued at about $449,740,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 41.7% in the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,008,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $881,195,000 after buying an additional 1,178,784 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 7,897.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 802,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,616,000 after buying an additional 792,186 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the second quarter valued at about $119,101,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 9.7% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,145,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,307,071,000 after buying an additional 541,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CME shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on CME Group from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.36.

CME opened at $231.97 on Thursday. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.15 and a 12 month high of $232.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $83.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $217.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.50.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 52.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.10%.

In related news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 10,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $2,220,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total value of $188,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,468 shares in the company, valued at $4,612,952.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,992 shares of company stock worth $5,507,385. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CME Group Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

