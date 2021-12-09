Coats Group plc (LON:COA) Insider Buys £20,400 in Stock

Coats Group plc (LON:COA) insider Jakob Sigurdsson bought 30,000 shares of Coats Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.90) per share, for a total transaction of £20,400 ($27,052.12).

LON:COA traded down GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 67.70 ($0.90). 830,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,867,823. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 67.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 68.43. Coats Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 55.20 ($0.73) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 79.90 ($1.06). The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.63. The company has a market capitalization of £983.39 million and a PE ratio of 15.77.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COA shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 95 ($1.26) price objective on shares of Coats Group in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.13) price objective on shares of Coats Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. It provides protective layers for cables/steel replacement composites under the Ultrabloc, Gotex ARG, Gotex FG, and Aptan brands; threads and yarns under the Neophil and Aptan XTRU brands; bedding quilting/tea bags under the Gral and Opti brands; and other technical applications for light/strong/flexible/threads under the Admiral FH, Prolene, and Magellan brands.

