Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Given a $55.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) has been given a $55.00 price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

KO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.06.

NYSE:KO opened at $55.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $237.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.68. Coca-Cola has a 52 week low of $48.11 and a 52 week high of $57.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.32.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coca-Cola will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $448,851.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $1,034,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,170 shares of company stock worth $3,578,996. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Avion Wealth increased its position in Coca-Cola by 736.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

