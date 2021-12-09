Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Gap Down to $77.53

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $77.53, but opened at $75.01. Cognex shares last traded at $76.79, with a volume of 270 shares.

CGNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Cognex from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Northcoast Research raised Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Cognex from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.17.

The stock has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 46.99 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.81 and its 200-day moving average is $83.38.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $284.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.32 million. Cognex had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. This is a positive change from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.76%.

In related news, CFO Paul Todgham sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $248,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CGNX. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Cognex by 112.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,529,376 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $524,178,000 after buying an additional 3,457,345 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 698.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 831,650 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $69,904,000 after buying an additional 727,459 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Cognex by 177.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 949,170 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,144,000 after buying an additional 607,083 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cognex by 24.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,347,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $197,284,000 after buying an additional 460,267 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Cognex by 47.0% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,425,029 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $114,315,000 after buying an additional 455,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Company Profile (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

