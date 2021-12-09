Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock Price Down 7%

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) shares fell 7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $267.39 and last traded at $267.39. 109,728 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,580,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $287.48.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COIN. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Coinbase Global from $337.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Coinbase Global from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $444.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.80.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $301.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 49.96% and a return on equity of 89.37%. Sell-side analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coinbase Global news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $107,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 41,287 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.21, for a total value of $9,876,263.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 686,364 shares of company stock worth $212,519,011 in the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.1% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 0.5% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,453 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.9% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 4.7% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,172 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 6.9% during the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 21.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coinbase Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

