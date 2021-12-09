CoinFi Price Reaches $0.0043 (COFI)

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. One CoinFi coin can currently be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. CoinFi has a total market cap of $912,719.32 and $25,498.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CoinFi has traded 15% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004497 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001196 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00042792 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $104.62 or 0.00217655 BTC.

About CoinFi

COFI is a coin. Its launch date was January 26th, 2018. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,403,034 coins. The Reddit community for CoinFi is https://reddit.com/r/CoinFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CoinFi is medium.com/coinfi . CoinFi’s official website is www.coinfi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinFi is a platform that offers crowdsourced and professionally curated research, analysis, trading signals, trading algorithms, and market-moving news to give crypto traders real-time market intelligence. The CoinFi token (COFI) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for access to the platform’s advanced trading signals/algos and premium research, which will require staking tokens to reward token owners and reduce volatility. The token will also be used to leverage the wisdom of the crowd. Community members who help curate news, produce research & analysis, and share trading signals will be rewarded within CoinFi's unique token-for-information ecosystem. “

CoinFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

