CoinLoan Reaches Market Cap of $55.56 Million (CLT)

CoinLoan (CURRENCY:CLT) traded 47.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 9th. One CoinLoan coin can currently be purchased for about $28.49 or 0.00059135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CoinLoan has traded up 47.2% against the U.S. dollar. CoinLoan has a total market cap of $55.56 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00056164 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,094.63 or 0.08487478 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.77 or 0.00059627 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.05 or 0.00078877 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,239.90 or 0.99993188 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002768 BTC.

CoinLoan Profile

CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,950,000 coins. The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoinLoan’s official website is coinloan.io . CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CoinLoan is blog.coinloan.io

CoinLoan Coin Trading

