Colicity (OTCMKTS:COLIU) Trading 0.3% Higher

Colicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:COLIU)’s stock price was up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.95 and last traded at $9.95. Approximately 3,209 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 85,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.92.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.95.

Get Colicity alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Colicity in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Colicity in the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Colicity in the 1st quarter worth $105,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Colicity in the 2nd quarter worth $189,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Colicity in the 3rd quarter worth $255,000.

Colicity Inc is a Special Purpose Acquisition Company. It was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.

Further Reading: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Colicity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colicity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.