Collateral Pay Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2,471.00 (COLL)

Collateral Pay (CURRENCY:COLL) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 9th. During the last seven days, Collateral Pay has traded 21.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Collateral Pay coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000214 BTC on popular exchanges. Collateral Pay has a market capitalization of $645,600.46 and approximately $2,471.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00057130 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,187.04 or 0.08610547 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.53 or 0.00060729 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.83 or 0.00079862 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,595.80 or 0.99936098 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Collateral Pay Coin Profile

Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,192,106 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi

Buying and Selling Collateral Pay

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collateral Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Collateral Pay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Collateral Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

