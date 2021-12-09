Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, December 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 12th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Colliers International Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05.

Colliers International Group has a payout ratio of 1.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Colliers International Group to earn $3.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.1%.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

NASDAQ CIGI opened at $143.09 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Colliers International Group has a fifty-two week low of $84.02 and a fifty-two week high of $150.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 1.58.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.90. Colliers International Group had a negative return on equity of 71.11% and a negative net margin of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Colliers International Group will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Colliers International Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) by 27.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,874 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.16% of Colliers International Group worth $8,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CIGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TD Securities increased their price target on Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Colliers International Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Colliers International Group from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Colliers International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.50.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.