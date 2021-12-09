Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,324 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 265.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VGT traded up $1.26 on Thursday, hitting $459.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,034. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $334.08 and a 52-week high of $463.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $434.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $415.12.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

