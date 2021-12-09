Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Marriott International by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 11,568 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,794 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 11,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 102,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,006,000 after acquiring an additional 11,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth $1,225,000. 58.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

MAR stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $156.81. 2,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,249,009. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.50 and a twelve month high of $171.68. The company has a market capitalization of $51.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.01 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. Marriott International had a return on equity of 111.02% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 13,810 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $2,072,052.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,500 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.16, for a total transaction of $588,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,590 shares of company stock worth $7,936,032 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marriott International from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.57.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.