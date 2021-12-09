Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Marriott International by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 11,568 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,794 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 11,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 102,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,006,000 after acquiring an additional 11,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth $1,225,000. 58.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MAR stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $156.81. 2,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,249,009. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.50 and a twelve month high of $171.68. The company has a market capitalization of $51.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.01 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09.
In other news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 13,810 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $2,072,052.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,500 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.16, for a total transaction of $588,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,590 shares of company stock worth $7,936,032 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.
MAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marriott International from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.57.
Marriott International Profile
Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.
See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands
Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.