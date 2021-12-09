Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 11,528 Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 621.1% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 292.5% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3,090.9% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 120.5% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1,713.6% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VFH traded down $0.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $96.25. 14,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,147. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.84. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $69.86 and a 1-year high of $101.26.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

