Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 563.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 789 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.6% of Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Saban Cheryl purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOG traded up $2.18 on Thursday, hitting $2,976.59. The company had a trading volume of 4,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,271. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,699.00 and a 1 year high of $3,037.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,877.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,745.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $16.40 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total transaction of $139,013.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 7,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,994.60, for a total value of $23,810,064.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 217,080 shares of company stock valued at $484,389,198. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,203.55.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

