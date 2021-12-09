Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,776 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com comprises about 1.6% of Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,661 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,240 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,979 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. 73.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRM traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $266.50. 14,741 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,246,854. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.90 billion, a PE ratio of 147.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $288.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRM. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, KGI Securities raised salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.23.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.74, for a total transaction of $20,520,733.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.19, for a total value of $149,526.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 608,177 shares of company stock worth $171,481,264. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

