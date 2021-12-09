Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Invests $13.58 Million in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,239,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,584,000. Nikola comprises about 9.6% of Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Nikola at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NKLA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nikola by 299.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,025,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,178,000 after buying an additional 9,018,477 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Nikola by 389.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,933,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130,472 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Nikola by 506.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,000,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,726 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nikola by 113.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,098,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nikola by 10.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,930,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,803 shares in the last quarter. 50.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 1,709,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $17,473,031.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 3,927,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $44,262,124.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,933,859 shares of company stock worth $101,197,134. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NKLA. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Nikola from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Nikola from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Nikola from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. BTIG Research cut shares of Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.89.

Shares of NKLA stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.39. 25,301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,931,602. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 0.69. Nikola Co. has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $30.40.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Nikola Co. will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

