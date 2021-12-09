Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.17 Million Investment in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,743 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 12.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,742,670 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,046,822,000 after buying an additional 9,134,418 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 420.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,089,220 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $451,997,000 after buying an additional 8,150,605 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 27.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,833,251 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,545,363,000 after buying an additional 6,687,109 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 808.5% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,092,655 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $155,004,000 after buying an additional 2,752,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 17.6% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 16,184,085 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $811,146,000 after buying an additional 2,426,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBER stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.23. 152,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,021,801. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.26 and a 1 year high of $64.05. The stock has a market cap of $74.17 billion, a PE ratio of -29.85 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.11.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 15.87%. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.92 per share, for a total transaction of $8,984,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UBER has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.76.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

