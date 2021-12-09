Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,330 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,000. Danaher comprises about 1.6% of Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DHR. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in Danaher by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,281 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,832 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.36.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $318.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,425,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.48. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $211.22 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $307.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $296.95. The company has a market cap of $227.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.65%.

In other Danaher news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 2,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.50, for a total transaction of $842,719.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elias A. Zerhouni sold 3,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.42, for a total transaction of $1,119,583.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 750,719 shares of company stock worth $233,160,046 over the last three months. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

