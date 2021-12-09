Color Platform Hits Market Cap of $1.36 Million (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 9th. Color Platform has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and $2.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Color Platform has traded 439.5% higher against the US dollar. One Color Platform coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,194.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $453.60 or 0.00941186 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.96 or 0.00280041 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00029775 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003166 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Color Platform Profile

Color Platform (CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Buying and Selling Color Platform

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Color Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Color Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

