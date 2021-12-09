Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (LON:COD) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $59.19

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (LON:COD) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 59.19 ($0.78) and traded as high as GBX 61.37 ($0.81). Compagnie de Saint-Gobain shares last traded at GBX 60.96 ($0.81), with a volume of 417,636 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £317.58 million and a P/E ratio of 14.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 59.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 59.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.48, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

About Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (LON:COD)

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

