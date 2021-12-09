Comparing Aware (AWRE) and The Competition

Aware (NASDAQ: AWRE) is one of 377 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Aware to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.3% of Aware shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.1% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 24.5% of Aware shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.9% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Aware has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aware’s competitors have a beta of -2.24, indicating that their average stock price is 324% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Aware and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aware 0 0 1 0 3.00 Aware Competitors 2484 12636 23445 640 2.57

Aware currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 74.42%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 22.04%. Given Aware’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Aware is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Aware and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aware -38.10% -14.15% -12.58% Aware Competitors -127.38% -149.02% -5.63%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aware and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Aware $11.31 million -$7.61 million -11.86 Aware Competitors $1.79 billion $348.40 million -40.18

Aware’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Aware. Aware is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Aware beats its competitors on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Aware

Aware, Inc. is a biometrics software and services company. The firm’s products are used in government and commercial biometrics systems, which are capable of determining or verifying an individual’s identity. It also provides interoperable, standards-compliant, field-proven biometric functionality, and are used to capture, verify, format, compress and decompress biometric images, as well as aggregate, analyses, process and transport those images within biometric systems. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

