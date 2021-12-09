Comparing Quarterhill (QTRHF) and Its Rivals

Quarterhill (OTCMKTS: QTRHF) is one of 27 publicly-traded companies in the “Patent owners & lessors” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Quarterhill to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Dividends

Quarterhill pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Quarterhill pays out -23.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Patent owners & lessors” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.9% and pay out 42.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Quarterhill has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quarterhill’s rivals have a beta of 0.89, meaning that their average stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Quarterhill and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quarterhill -24.53% -6.82% -6.10% Quarterhill Competitors -6,804.45% 0.87% -1.82%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Quarterhill and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quarterhill 0 0 3 0 3.00 Quarterhill Competitors 68 377 828 16 2.61

Quarterhill currently has a consensus price target of $3.63, suggesting a potential upside of 75.12%. As a group, “Patent owners & lessors” companies have a potential upside of 37.50%. Given Quarterhill’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Quarterhill is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Quarterhill and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Quarterhill $107.89 million $13.95 million -12.18 Quarterhill Competitors $327.64 million $21.07 million 20.30

Quarterhill’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Quarterhill. Quarterhill is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.9% of shares of all “Patent owners & lessors” companies are held by institutional investors. 22.9% of shares of all “Patent owners & lessors” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Quarterhill rivals beat Quarterhill on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill, Inc. engages in the acquisition and management of technology companies offering products and services. It operates through the following segments: Licensing, Systems, Services, and Recurring. The Licensing segment focuses in technology licenses, perpetual software licenses, and other revenues characterized as one-time licenses. The Systems segment comprises contracted projects and OEM products which are distributed directly and through a network of distributor/agency relationships. The services segment consists professional services sold on a time and material consulting basis. The Recurring segments comprises service and maintenance contracts, software maintenance contracts, hosted “software as a service“ applications, revenues from running royalties, and data analytics services. The company was founded by Michel Tewfik Fattouche and Hatim Zaghloul on May 14, 1992 and is headquartered in Kitchener, Canada.

