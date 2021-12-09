COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $26.76

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.76 and last traded at $28.12, with a volume of 981364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.67.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital raised their price objective on COMPASS Pathways from $79.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer started coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised COMPASS Pathways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on COMPASS Pathways from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on COMPASS Pathways from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.64 and a beta of 4.04.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.11. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the third quarter valued at approximately $799,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 31.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 21.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 4.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after acquiring an additional 4,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 42.5% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 5,005 shares in the last quarter. 17.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS)

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

