Computacenter (LON:CCC) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,734.10

Computacenter plc (LON:CCC)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,734.10 ($36.26) and traded as high as GBX 2,916 ($38.67). Computacenter shares last traded at GBX 2,822 ($37.42), with a volume of 106,113 shares.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Computacenter from GBX 3,300 ($43.76) to GBX 3,600 ($47.74) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Computacenter from GBX 2,550 ($33.82) to GBX 2,900 ($38.46) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,754.47 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,734.10. The company has a market capitalization of £3.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.02.

Computacenter plc provides information technology (IT) infrastructure services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the United America, and internationally. The company offers endpoint, infrastructure, cyber security, information security management, and identity and access management solutions; network solutions, including local area and datacentre network, smart infrastructure, and audio-visual solutions; and datacentre solutions, such as enterprise computing, hybrid cloud, data and storage management, and analytics and big data.

