Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) PT Lowered to $33.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.13% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

NASDAQ CPSI opened at $30.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.06 million, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.74. Computer Programs and Systems has a twelve month low of $26.22 and a twelve month high of $37.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $70.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.12 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 5.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Computer Programs and Systems will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Computer Programs and Systems news, SVP Troy D. Rosser sold 11,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $363,527.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total transaction of $36,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 49,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,582.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,818 shares of company stock worth $575,953. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 7,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 38,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

About Computer Programs and Systems

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

