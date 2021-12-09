Conceal (CCX) Trading 22.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. In the last seven days, Conceal has traded 22.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Conceal has a market capitalization of $4.13 million and approximately $13,598.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conceal coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000739 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,522.94 or 0.99424232 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00048051 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.08 or 0.00293065 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $199.69 or 0.00417781 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004333 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $84.82 or 0.00177453 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00011351 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00009299 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001920 BTC.

About Conceal

Conceal (CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 20,148,685 coins and its circulating supply is 11,686,541 coins. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Conceal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

