Conduit (LON:CRE) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 436 ($5.78). Conduit shares last traded at GBX 426.50 ($5.66), with a volume of 1,482,900 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on CRE shares. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 620 ($8.22) price objective on shares of Conduit in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 620 ($8.22) price objective on shares of Conduit in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Conduit in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 620 ($8.22) target price on shares of Conduit in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 449.57. The stock has a market cap of £705.60 million and a PE ratio of -50.77.

In other news, insider Richard L. Sandor bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 431 ($5.72) per share, for a total transaction of £10,775 ($14,288.56). Also, insider Ken Randall acquired 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 452 ($5.99) per share, with a total value of £248,600 ($329,664.50). In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 83,500 shares of company stock valued at $37,449,500.

Conduit Company Profile (LON:CRE)

Conduit Holdings Limited focuses on underwriting various reinsurance products. It intends to underwrite reinsurance policies in property excess of loss, short and long tail specialty excess of loss, short tail quota share, casualty excess of loss, and casualty quota share classes. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

