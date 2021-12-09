Content Neutrality Network Achieves Market Cap of $303,524.71 (CNN)

Content Neutrality Network (CURRENCY:CNN) traded 26.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 9th. During the last seven days, Content Neutrality Network has traded down 62.7% against the US dollar. Content Neutrality Network has a market capitalization of $303,524.71 and $25,271.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Content Neutrality Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Content Neutrality Network Coin Profile

Content Neutrality Network (CNN) is a coin. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 coins. Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Content Neutrality Network is cnntoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Content Neutrality Network is an Ethereum-based content ecosystem. CNN is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. It is used to pay for content, as the incentive program reward, and as the revenue share paid to content creators. “

