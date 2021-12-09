Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) fell 2.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $105.00 and last traded at $105.00. 21 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.97.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.56.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CTTAF)

Continental AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Chassis and Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, ContiTech, and Other/Consolidation. The Chassis and Safety segment intergrates intelligent systems to improve driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

