Contrasting Franklin BSP Realty Trust (FBRT) & Its Peers

Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE: FBRT) is one of 316 public companies in the “Real estate investment trusts” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Franklin BSP Realty Trust to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Franklin BSP Realty Trust and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin BSP Realty Trust $186.74 million -$129.57 million 14.48 Franklin BSP Realty Trust Competitors $729.35 million $23.74 million 22.87

Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Franklin BSP Realty Trust. Franklin BSP Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Franklin BSP Realty Trust and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin BSP Realty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Franklin BSP Realty Trust Competitors 3511 14375 14265 350 2.35

As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies have a potential upside of 4.09%. Given Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Franklin BSP Realty Trust has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.4% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Franklin BSP Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s competitors have a beta of 1.14, indicating that their average share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Franklin BSP Realty Trust and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin BSP Realty Trust 83.61% 10.26% 1.31% Franklin BSP Realty Trust Competitors 16.84% 2.31% 1.92%

Dividends

Franklin BSP Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust pays out 15.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.2% and pay out 110.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Franklin BSP Realty Trust competitors beat Franklin BSP Realty Trust on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Franklin BSP Realty Trust

