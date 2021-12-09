Contrasting Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) and FIH Mobile (OTCMKTS:FXCNY)

FIH Mobile (OTCMKTS:FXCNY) and Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares FIH Mobile and Japan Tobacco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FIH Mobile N/A N/A N/A Japan Tobacco 17.18% 14.08% 7.08%

This table compares FIH Mobile and Japan Tobacco’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FIH Mobile $8.93 billion 0.14 -$173.94 million N/A N/A Japan Tobacco $19.61 billion 1.87 $2.92 billion $1.01 10.21

Japan Tobacco has higher revenue and earnings than FIH Mobile.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for FIH Mobile and Japan Tobacco, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FIH Mobile 0 0 0 0 N/A Japan Tobacco 0 1 0 0 2.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Japan Tobacco shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

FIH Mobile has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Japan Tobacco has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Japan Tobacco beats FIH Mobile on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

FIH Mobile Company Profile

FIH Mobile Limited, an investment holding company, provides integrated manufacturing services for the handset industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asia, Europe, and America. The company designs, manufactures, distributes, and trades handsets and communication products, as well as offers repair services. It is also involved in the research and development activity. The company was formerly known as Foxconn International Holdings Limited and changed its name to FIH Mobile Limited in May 2013. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New Taipei City, Taiwan. FIH Mobile Limited is a subsidiary of Foxconn (Far East) Limited.

Japan Tobacco Company Profile

Japan Tobacco, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of tobacco, pharmaceutical and processed food products. It operates through the following divisions: Japanese Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. The Japanese Domestic segment deals with the production and sale of tobacco products in domestic areas. The International Tobacco segment manufactures and markets tobacco products worldwide. The Pharmaceutical segment develops, manufactures, and sells prescription drugs. The Processed Food segment offers processed food, bakery products and seasonings. The company was founded on April 1, 1985 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

