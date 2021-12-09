Contrasting Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) and Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY)

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) and Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) are both mid-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Oatly Group and Tate & Lyle, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oatly Group 1 6 13 0 2.60 Tate & Lyle 0 2 2 0 2.50

Oatly Group presently has a consensus price target of 20.31, indicating a potential upside of 135.09%. Given Oatly Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Oatly Group is more favorable than Tate & Lyle.

Profitability

This table compares Oatly Group and Tate & Lyle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oatly Group -29.03% -20.29% -14.32% Tate & Lyle N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Oatly Group and Tate & Lyle’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oatly Group $421.35 million 12.16 -$60.36 million N/A N/A Tate & Lyle $3.67 billion 1.11 $331.00 million N/A N/A

Tate & Lyle has higher revenue and earnings than Oatly Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.8% of Oatly Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Tate & Lyle shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Oatly Group

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors. The company was formerly known as Havre Global AB and changed its name to Oatly Group AB in March 2021. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in MalmÃ¶, Sweden.

About Tate & Lyle

Tate & Lyle Plc engages in the provision of ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage and other industries. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products. The Food & Beverage Solutions and Sucralose segment provides solutions for customers that meet consumer demand for healthier and tastier food and drink. The Primary Products segment offers high volume food and industrial products for customers in the North American market. The company was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

