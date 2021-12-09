Contrasting Safety Insurance Group (SAFT) and The Competition

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ: SAFT) is one of 94 publicly-traded companies in the “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Safety Insurance Group to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Safety Insurance Group alerts:

This table compares Safety Insurance Group and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Safety Insurance Group $846.25 million $138.21 million 7.80 Safety Insurance Group Competitors $11.99 billion $1.36 billion 77.60

Safety Insurance Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Safety Insurance Group. Safety Insurance Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Safety Insurance Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safety Insurance Group 16.97% 13.32% 5.78% Safety Insurance Group Competitors 7.45% 4.47% 1.81%

Risk & Volatility

Safety Insurance Group has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Safety Insurance Group’s peers have a beta of 0.82, meaning that their average share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Safety Insurance Group and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Safety Insurance Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Safety Insurance Group Competitors 674 2984 2666 144 2.35

As a group, “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies have a potential upside of 16.78%. Given Safety Insurance Group’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Safety Insurance Group has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.5% of Safety Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.4% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Safety Insurance Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Safety Insurance Group pays an annual dividend of $3.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Safety Insurance Group pays out 35.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.6% and pay out 17.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Safety Insurance Group peers beat Safety Insurance Group on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Safety Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safety Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.