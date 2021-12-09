Contrasting Sino United Worldwide Consolidated (OTCMKTS:SUIC) & Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH)

Sino United Worldwide Consolidated (OTCMKTS:SUIC) and Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Sino United Worldwide Consolidated and Tantech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sino United Worldwide Consolidated 0 0 0 0 N/A Tantech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Sino United Worldwide Consolidated and Tantech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sino United Worldwide Consolidated 37.03% -157.86% 24.68% Tantech N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sino United Worldwide Consolidated and Tantech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sino United Worldwide Consolidated $120,000.00 167.53 $20,000.00 N/A N/A Tantech $42.28 million 0.58 -$6.52 million N/A N/A

Sino United Worldwide Consolidated has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tantech.

Risk & Volatility

Sino United Worldwide Consolidated has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tantech has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.7% of Tantech shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sino United Worldwide Consolidated beats Tantech on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sino United Worldwide Consolidated

Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. engages in the development of business. It aims to focus on the technology and block chain related businesses. The company was founded on August 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Flushing, NY.

About Tantech

Tantech Holdings Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of bamboo-based charcoal products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Product, Trading, and Biofuel Energy. The Consumer Product segment includes purification and deodorization products, cleaning products, and barbecue charcoals designed for domestic market that sold under the brand name Charcoal Doctor. The Trading segment focuses in the exporting of carcooal products. The Electric Vehicle segment offers solar cells, lithium-ion batteries, auto parts, and electric control systems. The company was founded by Zheng Yu Wang on November 19, 2010 and is headquartered in Lishui, China.

