ConvaTec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ConvaTec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

ConvaTec Group stock opened at $10.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.42. ConvaTec Group has a one year low of $10.15 and a one year high of $14.71.

ConvaTec Group Plc operates as holding company, which engages in medical business. Its activities include development, manufacture and sales of medical products and technologies related to therapies for the management of chronic conditions, including products used for advanced chronic and acute wound care, ostomy care and management, continence and critical care, and infusion devices used in the treatment of diabetes and other conditions.

