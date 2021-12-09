Convey Holding Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Convey Holding Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.86.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Convey Holding Parent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Convey Holding Parent during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Convey Holding Parent during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Convey Holding Parent during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Convey Holding Parent during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Convey Holding Parent during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CNVY opened at $6.61 on Thursday. Convey Holding Parent has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $14.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Convey Holding Parent had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 2.01%. Equities research analysts predict that Convey Holding Parent will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Convey Holding Parent Company Profile

Convey Holding Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States.

