Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros (NASDAQ:CRZN) Trading 0.3% Higher

Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp (NASDAQ:CRZN)’s stock price traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.76 and last traded at $9.76. 22,250 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 30,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.73.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.74.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $641,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros during the third quarter valued at approximately $972,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA boosted its position in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros by 600.2% during the third quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 1,005,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,783,000 after purchasing an additional 862,268 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP raised its stake in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros by 100.0% during the third quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros during the second quarter valued at $7,275,000. 24.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

