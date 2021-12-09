CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Position Boosted by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 335,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,226 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.28% of CoreCivic worth $3,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CXW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 50.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,868,000 after purchasing an additional 186,221 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CoreCivic by 1.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 834,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,554,000 after acquiring an additional 11,637 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in CoreCivic by 2.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 83,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in CoreCivic by 6.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 202,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 11,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in CoreCivic by 22.5% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 186,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 34,270 shares during the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CXW opened at $10.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.87. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.92 and a 52-week high of $12.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 1.06.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. CoreCivic had a negative net margin of 5.73% and a positive return on equity of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $471.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. CoreCivic’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

CoreCivic Profile

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties segments. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

