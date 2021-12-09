CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,000 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.12% of CoreSite Realty worth $7,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $361,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in CoreSite Realty by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in CoreSite Realty by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in CoreSite Realty by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair cut shares of CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James cut shares of CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of CoreSite Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CoreSite Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.23.

NYSE:COR opened at $170.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.54, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.58. CoreSite Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $107.23 and a twelve month high of $173.57.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $163.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.93 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 266.08%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 246.60%.

In other CoreSite Realty news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total value of $110,992.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.62, for a total transaction of $130,577.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,627 shares of company stock worth $825,194 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

