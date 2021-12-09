CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Stake Lowered by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,759 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.07% of CoreSite Realty worth $4,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 22.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,092,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $685,476,000 after purchasing an additional 943,379 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 45.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,512,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,465,000 after purchasing an additional 474,075 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 96.2% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 637,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,808,000 after purchasing an additional 312,500 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 12.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,846,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,567,000 after purchasing an additional 207,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 114.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 376,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,647,000 after purchasing an additional 200,700 shares during the last quarter. 95.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $170.04 on Thursday. CoreSite Realty Co. has a one year low of $107.23 and a one year high of $173.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.30 and a 200-day moving average of $144.58. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 82.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.87). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 266.08%. The company had revenue of $163.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. CoreSite Realty’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is currently 246.60%.

COR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist increased their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities increased their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, William Blair lowered CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.23.

In other news, SVP Brian Warren sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.62, for a total value of $130,577.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total transaction of $110,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,627 shares of company stock valued at $825,194 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

