Coro Energy (LON:CORO) Stock Price Down 10.7%

Coro Energy plc (LON:CORO)’s share price dropped 10.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.25 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.25 ($0.00). Approximately 5,321,748 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 6,530,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.28 ($0.00).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.28 million and a P/E ratio of -0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17,108.94.

Coro Energy Company Profile (LON:CORO)

Coro Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Asia and the United Kingdom. The company's asset portfolio is situated in the west Natuna Basin offshore Indonesia. The company was formerly known as Saffron Energy Plc and changed its name to Coro Energy plc in April 2018.

