CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Director Sells $196,080.00 in Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Director R Judd Jessup sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.08, for a total transaction of $196,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NASDAQ CRVL traded down $1.74 on Thursday, reaching $195.42. The company had a trading volume of 28,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,046. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 60.32 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $186.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.58. CorVel Co. has a 12 month low of $93.44 and a 12 month high of $200.71.
CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $157.74 million for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 26.76%.
About CorVel
CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.
Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings
Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.