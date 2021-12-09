Cosmo Coin (COSM) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $7.00

Cosmo Coin (CURRENCY:COSM) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. Cosmo Coin has a total market capitalization of $208,297.03 and $7.00 worth of Cosmo Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cosmo Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Cosmo Coin has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004537 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00041554 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00007165 BTC.

Cosmo Coin Profile

Cosmo Coin (COSM) is a coin. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Cosmo Coin’s total supply is 923,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 670,780,889 coins. The official website for Cosmo Coin is cosmochain.io . Cosmo Coin’s official Twitter account is @cosmochain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cosmo Coin is medium.com/@Cosmochain

According to CryptoCompare, “CosmoChain is a platform that aims to improve the data collection and management of the Cosmetic field through the application of blockchain technology. Cosmo’s platform allows users to filter their search to different needs such as skin type & demographic areas and enables the option of content share to other users. Also on the platform, advertisers are allowed to provide personalized ads based on customer activity to target the specific needs of the user. CosmoChain issued CosmoCoin as an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. Cosmo's participants can trade & transfer CosmoCoin with each other and outside the platform. “

Cosmo Coin Coin Trading

