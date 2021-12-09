Cosmos Market Cap Hits $5.15 Billion (ATOM)

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $22.80 or 0.00047576 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cosmos has traded down 19.7% against the U.S. dollar. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $5.15 billion and approximately $428.82 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,656.57 or 0.99434180 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004316 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004263 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00032542 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004045 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $399.70 or 0.00833969 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 283,736,206 coins and its circulating supply is 225,951,603 coins. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network . Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos . The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

