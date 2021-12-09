Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by CFM Wealth Partners LLC

CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,337 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $31,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $38,000. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 100.0% during the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $42,000. 66.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COST stock opened at $530.50 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $307.00 and a 52-week high of $560.78. The stock has a market cap of $234.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $498.00 and a 200-day moving average of $449.24.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The company had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.04%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $525.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.84.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

