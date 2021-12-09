CoTrader Trading Down 12.4% Over Last Week (COT)

CoTrader (CURRENCY:COT) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 9th. Over the last week, CoTrader has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar. One CoTrader coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. CoTrader has a market capitalization of $1.32 million and $376.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004456 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001198 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00043025 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00007312 BTC.

About CoTrader

CoTrader (CRYPTO:COT) is a coin. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,886,520,618 coins. CoTrader’s official message board is medium.com/@cotrader.com . The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoTrader’s official website is cotrader.com . CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CoTrader is a Blockchain-based investment funds marketplace. It intends to provide novice users with the tools to automatically execute the same trading actions as some of the most successful crypto traders. There are two main entities in the CoTrader platform, the co-trader that acts as an investor, and the trader that would be the fund manager. By leveraging the smart contracts, the platform allows the co-trader to invest without sending his crypto assets to the trader. The COT token is an ERC20-based cryptocurrency. Developed by CoTrader, the COT token can be used by traders and co-traders to pay or receive fees. “

Buying and Selling CoTrader

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoTrader directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoTrader should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoTrader using one of the exchanges listed above.

