Counos X (CCXX) Trading Down 6.5% Over Last 7 Days

Counos X (CURRENCY:CCXX) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. In the last week, Counos X has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. One Counos X coin can currently be bought for $51.59 or 0.00106772 BTC on major exchanges. Counos X has a total market cap of $921.52 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of Counos X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Counos X Profile

Counos X’s total supply is 18,402,730 coins and its circulating supply is 17,861,152 coins. Counos X’s official Twitter account is @counoscoin . Counos X’s official website is www.counos.io/CounosX

According to CryptoCompare, “Counos platform is a comprehensive online financial platform offering a variety of financial services including an assortment of cryptocurrencies and stable coins, decentralized and centralized cryptocurrency exchanges, and a state-of-the-art escrow system, which would not be far-fetched to say that it is one of the best in its kind in the world. “

Counos X Coin Trading

